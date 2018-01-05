With great success comes great responsibility, and although Windows PCs aren’t exactly selling like hotcakes these days, leading the market for 10 of the past 11 years is no small feat, which holds HP to a higher standard than rival computer vendors.

Somehow, the world’s largest laptop manufacturer can’t seem to stay away from trouble and scandal though, issuing yet another voluntary recall of unsafe batteries just yesterday. Almost one year ago to the day, a whopping 101,000 lithium-ion cells used in various HP notebook computers were similarly deemed a serious fire and burn hazard, extending on a recall program initiated in June 2016 which sought to replace an additional 41,000 batteries.

This time, HP and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) estimate about 50,000 US batteries and 2,600 sold in Canada need immediate replacement to keep users out of harm’s way.

Potentially dangerous products include traditional laptops and convertibles part of the HP Probook family (64x G2 and G3, as well as the 65x G2 and G3), the x360 line (specifically, x360 310 G2 and Pavilion x360 models), the Envy m6, HP 11, plus several ZBook mobile workstations (the 17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3).

Not everyone is eligible for a free battery replacement, but if you purchased any of the above worldwide between December 2015 and December 2017, you should definitely take 30 seconds and run a simple HP Battery Program Validation Utility to check for safety risks.

If you are indeed in danger of extreme computer battery overheating, melting or charring, you’re advised to enable a new Battery Safety Mode and reboot your system for safe use while connected to an HP power adaptor before contacting customer service and initiating the repair process. You should take the matter seriously too, as eight fire reports have already been filed, including property damage totaling $4,500, and a minor user injury.