Spectre and Meltdown are the latest base-level vulnerabilities to freak the world out. While a research emphasis has been placed on Intel-powered systems as they power the largest number of stationary computers, AMD- and ARM-based systems are also at risk as well. That pretty much means all of Android-land is in on these problems.

Turns out that Essential, maker of the Essential Phone, is on the case. It has announced that it has been able to patch not only the Spectre flaw, but the more complex Meltdown flaw, and is able to push out an update from tonight.

We’re rolling out a software update (build NMJ88C) with the January security patches and fixes for the Spectre and Meltdown security flaws. — Essential (@essential) January 5, 2018

ARM says that the Cortex-A73, which is utilized and customized by Qualcomm for the Snapdragon 835 SoC that’s on the Essential Phone, is subject to only Spectre, not Meltdown.

Essential was also the first OEM to take on the first of this horrible wave with the KRACK vulnerability, patching it and rolling out an update to Essential PH-1 users within two weeks. Google only effectively was able to roll out its all-encompassing fix for all Android phones in December.

All of these fixes will be rolled into Essential’s Android Oreo update, which is still in beta testing.