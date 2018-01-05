Android

Android Oreo for HTC U11 in Europe on delay

The HTC U11 was one of the first phones to get its Android Oreo update rounded up. First was Taiwan, then the rest of the world.

Unfortunately, HTC has been a bit more vague with the release of the OTA in Europe and has been forced to apologize for the delay from the rest of the world going into 2018.

Those “complexities” could not be detailed and nether could an estimated time of arrival. The answer should be hopefully soon, but it can’t be guaranteed at this point.

Via
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, delays, Europe, HTC, News, software updates, U11
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.