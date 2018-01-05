While we may have overestimated TCL’s growth potential as a manufacturer and vendor of both own-brand phones and products carrying badly damaged names, there’s no denying the retro appeal of the BlackBerry KEYone.

Ultra-low-cost Alcatel devices have also made a few headlines in recent years, often providing unique or just respectable features bigger brands couldn’t or wouldn’t offer at similar price points.

Late to the 18:9 party, TCL is likely to uphold its tradition of traveling to Barcelona for MWC announcements of several inexpensive Android handsets, including an extra-tall (or wide) “flagship” model called simply Alcatel 5.

In addition to the Idol moniker, this will probably lose some of its predecessors’ chunky screen bezels, although a freshly (ev) leaked “final” render does contain quite a bit of “forehead.”

There seem to be two cameras mounted on the front of the Alcatel 5, but only one rear-facing shooter, which makes us doubt this “powerhouse” will be able to take on the likes of the Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 or OnePlus 5T out and about.

At the right price, of course, we might focus more on the three razor-thin borders of the handset’s 2:1 display, its premium brushed aluminum backplate, or a fingerprint reader perfectly located at a healthy distance from the single rear camera.

Based on FCC-revealed pictures last month, the Alcatel 5 is coming with a 3,000 mAh battery and USB Type-C port in tow, but no headphone jack. And although the “final design” is being disclosed just days before CES 2018 kicks off in Las Vegas, the lock screen date strongly suggests a Mobile World Congress introduction on or around February 26.