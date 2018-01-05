While waiting for Apple’s long-gestating AR glasses, a highly unlikely consumer-focused revival of the Google Glass, some sort of a mainstream adaptation of Samsung’s intriguing Relumino concept, or Amazon’s take on “normal-looking” smart glasses, you could pre-order the $99 ACE Eyewear today.

Far less ambitious than any of the aforementioned products, these not-so-cumbersome shades are clearly inspired by Snap’s $130 Spectacles, but hide a few extra tricks up their sleeve.

For one thing, the ACE Eyewear supports live streaming to Facebook, Instagram or YouTube via a connected phone’s hotspot functionality. That’s still not an ideal content creation and streaming setup, but it will definitely do for just one Benjamin.

By the way, early birds get the hefty discount, from the gadget’s “typical” price of $199, so although deliveries are only scheduled to begin “by summer 2018”, it feels wise to book a copy already.

You’re free to reconsider later on if perhaps the 8MP photo-taking and HD video recording capabilities of the ACE Eyewear start sounding a little underwhelming as time goes by.

Content management and content sharing are billed as the other two “smart features” aiming to seal the deal, alongside “simple one-click control” with a side-mounted shutter button, 120 degree wide-angle technology, and a “powerful” dual-core MIPS image processor and CMOS sensor.

Manufactured by a little company called Acton Global, which previously focused mainly on electric skateboards and the smart transportation industry, the ACE Eyewear is unfortunately advertised on YouTube with this little gem of unintentional cringe comedy: