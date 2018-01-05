Android

A meltdown of epic proportions before CES 2018 | #PNWeekly 286 (LIVE at 3p ET)

Contents
Advertisement

Not another KRACK attack, but it’s a double-pronged slam in security affecting every single thing that can do advanced computing. Spotify is running through hellfire to market. And Apple looks to cut expectations down for its iPhone X.

All this and more as we hit the road for CES 2018 on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on January 5th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 286

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

January 5, 2018

Host

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Producer

Jules Wang

 

News

 

Readers’ Smartphone Poll

 

We go over Pocketnow readers’ choice for smartphones of the year in 2017! The poll was based on up to three preferences.

  1. Galaxy Note 8 (22.78%)
  2. iPhone X (11.77%)
  3. OnePlus 5T (11.01%)
  4. Pixel 2 XL (10.13%)
  5. LG V30 (7.85%)

Also, which phones were we LEAST excited about in the past year? We asked you to predict and the results are interesting in contrast.

See you soon!

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Ajit Pai, Apple, CES 2018, FCC, G10, G7, Galaxy Note 8, Google, iPhone X, LG, LG Display, Meltdown, Music Streaming, OnePlus, OnePlus 5T, Pixel 2 XL, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, Samsung, security, Spectre, Spotify, V30, vulnerabilities
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.