Not another KRACK attack, but it’s a double-pronged slam in security affecting every single thing that can do advanced computing. Spotify is running through hellfire to market. And Apple looks to cut expectations down for its iPhone X.

All this and more as we hit the road for CES 2018 on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 286

Recording Date

January 5, 2018

Host Juan Carlos Bagnell

Producer Jules Wang

News

Readers’ Smartphone Poll

We go over Pocketnow readers’ choice for smartphones of the year in 2017! The poll was based on up to three preferences.

Galaxy Note 8 (22.78%) iPhone X (11.77%) OnePlus 5T (11.01%) Pixel 2 XL (10.13%) LG V30 (7.85%)

Also, which phones were we LEAST excited about in the past year? We asked you to predict and the results are interesting in contrast.

