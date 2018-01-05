A meltdown of epic proportions before CES 2018 | #PNWeekly 286 (LIVE at 3p ET)
Not another KRACK attack, but it’s a double-pronged slam in security affecting every single thing that can do advanced computing. Spotify is running through hellfire to market. And Apple looks to cut expectations down for its iPhone X.
All this and more as we hit the road for CES 2018 on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!
You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 286
Recording Date
January 5, 2018
Producer
News
- Meltdown and Spectre: Anything with a big chip is affected
- Spotify: A lawsuit, an IPO and 70 million subscribers
- LG G10: Names, names, all the names
- LG Display: No iPhone X displays
- iPhone X: shipments could take a hit with battery replacements
- CES 2018: FCC’s Ajit Pai cancels on panels as death threats loom
Readers’ Smartphone Poll
We go over Pocketnow readers’ choice for smartphones of the year in 2017! The poll was based on up to three preferences.
- Galaxy Note 8 (22.78%)
- iPhone X (11.77%)
- OnePlus 5T (11.01%)
- Pixel 2 XL (10.13%)
- LG V30 (7.85%)
Also, which phones were we LEAST excited about in the past year? We asked you to predict and the results are interesting in contrast.
