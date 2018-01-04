Other OS

Spotify updates subscriber number to over 70 million

It has taken approximately five months for music streaming service Spotify to rack up another 10 million subscribers.

The Swedish company last reported in August that it had “over 60 million subscribers.” It has updated that number at the crack of the new year to “over 70 million.” Its overall active user base remains at 140 million, last updated in June.

That metric of growth comes at a very delicate time as Spotify is rumored to be making a direct listing on a US exchange while also batting off a $1.6 billion lawsuit from music publisher Wixen. The company has been said to be on the verge of profitability for the past year.

