As expected, Samsung continues to show its CES 2018 cards well ahead of the Las Vegas event’s official January 9 start, teasing exclusive first demos of several exciting C-Lab projects, a couple of new Windows 10 Notebooks, two very impressive mid-range Android phones, and now a next-level flagship mobile processor.

Of course, the Exynos 9 Series 9810 has already been teased in the past, serving up more details and specifications today in advance of the Galaxy S9 duo’s increasingly likely MWC 2018 announcement late next month.

It’s probably not fair to compare this beast of a smartphone SoC with Qualcomm’s own Snapdragon 845 powerhouse until getting the full picture of the two’s no doubt colossal speed, both on paper and especially in real life.

But the Exynos 9810 does outshine the SD845, which by the way is also technically manufactured by Samsung, in terms of peak CPU clock rates. The difference is marginal, and may not mean much once software optimizations kick in, but it’s there, as the 9810’s third-generation custom cores can reach 2.9 gigahertz, compared to 2.8 GHz for 845’s four high-performance Kryo 385 CPU cores.

In total, the Exynos 9810 unsurprisingly features eight CPU cores, including four clocked lower (at an unspecified speed) for efficiency optimization. Compared to last year’s Exynos 8895 chip, this new bad boy should be twice as capable in terms of single-core muscle and 40 percent faster as far as multi-core skills go.

Built on a 10-nanometer FinFET process, just like the Snapdragon 845, the Exynos 9810 also flaunts an “industry-first” 6CA LTE modem and “deep learning processing capabilities.” In theory at least, that means Galaxy S9 variants powered by the new application processor should break the 1Gbps download barrier, reaching speeds as high as 1.2Gbps, while supporting 200 megabits per second uplink.

As for “neural network-based deep learning”, Samsung appears to suggest one of the primary use cases of the “cutting-edge technology” will be accurate, convenient and secure facial recognition. Yup, it sure sounds like the Galaxy S9 aims to truly challenge Apple’s iPhone X Face ID tricks.