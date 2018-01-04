Android

Rose Pink Galaxy S8 finally gets exported to the UK

One of the rare colors we’ve seen Samsung commit to is this lavish shade of Rose Pink — in 2017, Taiwan was the first to get it with the Galaxy S8 and Note 8. Western Europe got into the color at a point. Now, the United Kingdom is in on it as well — and no sooner than 9 months after the phone’s release.

The Rose Pink Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available in the United Kingdom at select retailers and direct from Samsung from today. It’s a pretty look for a relatively “old” phone, so at least the company can keep sales afloat until the Galaxy S9 comes along.

Of course, new colors for newer phones could always be more useful for sales. LG is preparing to come through with a Raspberry Rose variant of its V30 at CES 2018.

