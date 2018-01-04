OnePlus has never had the resources to widely release its affordable high-end phones in many different colors, like Samsung or Apple, repeatedly resorting to eye-catching limited editions instead and changing the standard hues with every new device generation.

The 5T is coated in “Midnight Black” by default, with the original OP5 available just a few months ago both in that dark and mysterious shade and a lighter Slate Gray. Last year, the 3T came in Gunmetal, Soft Gold and Midnight Black options in smaller or larger quantities, while the OP3 added a snazzy gold version to the regular Graphite shortly after the latter’s debut.

It didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out at least a second OnePlus 5T model was in the pipeline for more countries than China and India, though you may be surprised to hear “Lava Red” availability is not expanding just yet.

Instead, an all-new OnePlus 5T Sandstone White variant is due out in the US, UK and the rest of the old continent with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. If the color version’s name sounds familiar, that might be because both the OnePlus One and OP2 were coated in Sandstone Black back in the day. The One also came in “Silk White”, so the Chinese OEM is basically returning to its roots in several different ways.

Of course, nothing’s changed under the hood of the 5T, so the Sandstone White and Midnight Black flavors are priced at $559, £499 and €559 a pop. Sales for the flashy new model kick off January 9, and yes, supplies are limited, so you may want to hurry.