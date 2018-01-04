Moto G4 Play gets Android Nougat update for real
One of the forgotten devices from 2016 has finally gotten the software update it was supposed to get all along.
The Moto G4 Play got a soak test for Android 7.1.1 back in the summer, but Motorola has since never made the update official. Well, Redditors with the device are now finally able to say they have it for real — in addition to Nougat, the November 1 security patch is also included here.
Alas, this is the one and only major OS update that Lenovo has slated for the device, so at least we can call this done and dusted. Now, what about Android Oreo for the Moto G4 Plus?
