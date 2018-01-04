As Huawei continues to keep its fast-growing US fanbase waiting for Mate 10 and/or Mate 10 Pro carrier support, the Chinese company’s Honor sub-brand slowly expands View 10 global availability.

Domestically known as V10, the surprisingly affordable “FullView” 6-incher will go on sale in India in just a few days at a, well, surprisingly affordable price point. Specifically, Rs. 29,999, which roughly equates to $470, strengthening our faith in a sub-$500 MSRP stateside… when the Honor View 10 finally reaches the Western Hemisphere.

Until then, we should probably point out the Honor 8 Pro is also still listed on the OEM’s local website as fetching 30,000 rupees, although Amazon India does offer a solid Rs. 4,000 discount on the thick-bezeled 5.7-incher with Quad HD display resolution and Kirin 960 processing power.

The Honor View 10 is overall narrower and exactly as tall as its predecessor, despite providing an extra 0.3 inches of screen real estate, while settling for a perfectly acceptable FHD+ (2160 x 1080) pixel count, and a slightly smaller 3750 mAh battery.

In addition to an arguably sleeker design, “your first AI phone” has a vastly improved Kirin 970 SoC going for it, capable of various “deep learning” tricks”, as well as two phenomenal rear-facing cameras with 20 and 16MP sensors, a 13MP selfie shooter, and Android 8.0 software.

Rs. 29,999 will also get you a more than generous 128GB internal storage space and 6GB RAM starting January 8, which puts the Honor View 10 in a good position against a 64GB ROM/6GB RAM OnePlus 5T configuration that costs an additional 3,000 rupees.