Google is planning at least two new applications to join its G Suite of productivity tools, according to The Information, both aiming to tackle existing Microsoft Office 365 products.

One of them is a project called “Wolverine,” a private branch exchange service to replace businesses’ existing wired phone systems with cloud-based software. It is hoped that the existing Hangouts and Meet tools can be amplified with this technology and go against Skype for Business.

The other is an authentication management system for controlling user credentials in an organization — sources say that the competitor to Azure Active Directory, which costs between $1 add $9 per user-month, should cost $8 per user-month.

Google is reportedly currently surveying current G Suite users on what customer relations management tools they use, perhaps indicating a jump into that industry as well.