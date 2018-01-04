Android

Google bolstering G Suite apps with new VoIP client, authentication management

Contents
Advertisement

Google is planning at least two new applications to join its G Suite of productivity tools, according to The Information, both aiming to tackle existing Microsoft Office 365 products.

One of them is a project called “Wolverine,” a private branch exchange service to replace businesses’ existing wired phone systems with cloud-based software. It is hoped that the existing Hangouts and Meet tools can be amplified with this technology and go against Skype for Business.

The other is an authentication management system for controlling user credentials in an organization — sources say that the competitor to Azure Active Directory, which costs between $1 add $9 per user-month, should cost $8 per user-month.

Google is reportedly currently surveying current G Suite users on what customer relations management tools they use, perhaps indicating a jump into that industry as well.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
Android Police
Source
The Information
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
Apps, business, competition, Enterprise, G Suite, Google, Microsoft, News, Office 365, Rumors
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.