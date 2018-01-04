Galaxy S8 units with Android 8.0 now certified by Wi-Fi Alliance

The Wi-Fi Alliance has certified multiple variants of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ with Android 8.0 — this is happening as Samsung wraps up testing on Oreo with its beta groups.

SamMobile notes that of the five variants of both phones and a sixth variant of the S8 that was certified, none of them were explicitly for a US carrier. International, Korean, European and Asian variants have been certified. We do know that Samsung has had more trouble with the US update — a problem on Sprint and T-Mobile units forced the company to stall the beta program for a couple of weeks.

It’s also conceivable that Samsung could ship new units of the S8 and S8+ with Oreo pre-loaded, thus requiring new paperwork from wireless groups and regulators.