HMD Global may not have grown used to the attention its Nokia-branded Android smartphones are getting, spilling the beans on a number of unreleased products lately, most notably (and carelessly) the second-generation mid-range 6.

Technically, the 5.5-inch Nokia 6 (2018) hasn’t been officially announced by exclusive brand licensee HMD yet, which isn’t stopping Chinese retail giant Suning from accepting pre-registrations ahead of an actual January 10 launch.

We’re talking an e-commerce platform with over 500 million monthly active users here, mind you, so odds are the information listed on suning.com is factual, verified and complete.

If that’s the case, we’re certainly disappointed to see the refreshed Nokia 6 powered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat out the box, especially when the original version is so close to an official Oreo update.

On the bright side, you have to love that CNY 1,499 starting price, equating to a measly $230. That’s with 32GB internal storage space only, while 64 gigs will set you back 1,699 yuan, or $260.

Both configurations pack 4GB RAM, up from the first-gen 6’s standard 3 gigs, paired with a souped-up Snapdragon 630 processor. The battery size is the same old 3000mAh, and the cameras also appear unchanged, with a single 16MP rear-facing and single 8 MP front-facing sensor.

But the Dual-Sight mode of the Nokia 7 and 8 is borrowed by the Nokia 6 (2018) to produce gimmicky “Bothies”, with OZO audio technology also contributing to the affordable phone’s “premium” angle.

Bizarrely enough, the screen bezels look chunkier in new high-quality renders than Tenaa’s blurry live pics last month, although the product dimensions listed today sound promising. Apparently, the Nokia 6 (2018) is a little over 5mm shorter than its predecessor, settling for the same 16:9 aspect ratio and Full HD resolution while moving the fingerprint reader to the back.