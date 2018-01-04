Customer satisfaction with T-Mobile ranks high in two surveys

The Un-carrier is beaming a bit brighter as it has announced two recent customer satisfaction survey results that put T-Mobile on top by a wide margin.

On results from HarrisX Mobile Insights, the company was able to consistently increase its overall customer satisfaction ratings and customers’ likelihood to recommend the service quarter over quarter in 2017. It rates above Verizon and AT&T which are gunning for runner-up. Laggard Sprint has seen declines every quarter. HarrisX surveys more than 360,000 customers annually.

Furthermore, another collection of satisfaction ratings from YouGov shows Sprint barely edging out AT&T, Verizon in second place and T-Mobile all the way in first with margins of at least 6 points in every quarter — ratings can range between -100 and +100.

Interestingly, more of T-Mobile’s customers have come to rely on the internet as a source of information and adopt new technologies.

T-Mobile has logged 16 consecutive quarters with subscriber growth of at least 1 million.