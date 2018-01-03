There have been several LG V30 deals to consider since the 6-inch “FullVision” flagship phone made its US commercial debut back in early October, but all of them had some sort of carrier strings attached. Trade-ins, BOGOs, rebates, monthly installment plans, you know the drill.

As far as an official unlocked version is concerned, with both GSM and CDMA support, as well as a valid (extended) US warranty, actual deliveries from B&H Photo Video only began about a month ago, so there was no point in dreaming of any Christmas discounts.

But surprise, surprise, now that the holidays are firmly behind us, B&H is ready to let you save a solid 150 bucks. No catches, no strings attached, no sales tax outside New York and New Jersey, and no standard shipping fees nationwide.

Of course, $674.99 is still a pretty hefty price to pay in the age of the $499 OnePlus 5T with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The “regular” LG V30 also accommodates 64 gigs of data locally, while packing just 4GB RAM, but making up for that compromise with a beautiful, extra-large 18:9 QHD+ OLED screen.

That 16MP f/1.6 + 13MP f/1.9 dual rear-facing camera arrangement is a winner as well, and LG’s “sturdy and seamless” design can give the Galaxy Note 8 or iPhone X a run for their money any day of the week.

Bottom line, you get plenty of bang for your buck here, especially when considering the 128GB V30+ configuration still costs $930 unlocked.