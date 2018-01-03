Sony usually likes to wait until February or March for its first smartphone announcements of any given year, focusing largely on big-screen TVs and premium audio equipment at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but something tells us the Japanese company’s CES 2018 event next week may include a little bit of everything.

There are just too many unreleased Xperias making the rumor rounds of late for next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to accommodate them all. In addition to at least one Snapdragon 845 flagship device, and possibly a couple of slightly less powerful high-enders, a number of new mid-rangers are apparently in the pipeline as well.

The Xperia XA2 Ultra should be the largest and most impressive of Sony’s tier 2 phones this year, recently smiling for the camera in the flesh, as well as having a bunch of factory CAD-based renders leaked on the interwebs.

All signs point to this being the same old thick-bezeled 16:9 affair, sporting a 6-inch Full HD screen, exactly like its predecessor. But the MediaTek Helio P20 processor will most likely get replaced with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, aided by 4GB RAM for smooth multitasking and respectable overall performance.

You’re also looking at one of them snazzy dual front-facing camera setups, pre-installed Android 8.0 Oreo software, and surprise, surprise, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The “regular-sized” Xperia XA2, which is likely to feature a 5-inch HD panel, has been rendered using computer-aided designs too, and it should also house a fingerprint reader on its back.

Even the Sony Xperia L2, which is tipped to follow in the footsteps of the ultra-affordable L1 with a 5.5-inch 720p screen and Android Nougat, has a rear-positioned biometric sensor, suggesting maybe, just maybe the OEM has found a way to enable fingerprint recognition in the US.