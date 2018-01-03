It’s probably time to give up all hope of seeing the Galaxy S9 and S9+ make their formal debut at CES 2018 in Las Vegas early next week, with Samsung’s Consumer Electronics Show booth this year instead likely to be dominated by already unveiled mid-range phones and Windows laptops.

The chaebol has also made a habit of supporting, developing and helping turn its employees’ innovative ideas into reality, as part of an in-house incubation program created in December 2012.

The latest batch of C-Lab (aka Creative Lab) projects will be showcased at CES, actually including a product based on a concept and app originally introduced at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Inspired by the standard Gear VR headset – Galaxy phone combo, the Relúmĭno glasses truly sound smart, game-changing and life-altering, aiming to vastly improve the eyesight of visually impaired people. These won’t exactly restore the vision to the blind, but they should help wearers see things better as long as they can determine the difference between light and dark to begin with.

Watching TV or reading books will no longer be a blurry mess, thanks to neat tricks like color inversion, partial vision enhancement, specially designed color filters and outline highlighting.

S-Ray, or Sound-Ray, and GoBreath are Samsung’s two other C-Lab demos scheduled for CES 2018, targeting very different audiences. The former envisions several possible form factors for a portable directional speaker with pretty decent mass consumer appeal, while the latter is described as a recovery solution for people who have experienced lung damage and suffer from postoperative pulmonary complications after general anesthesia.

It’s a shame, but we’re sure the S-Ray will be the center of attention if it ever materializes as a commercial product, basically creating your own personal audio cloud without needing earphones or causing unnecessary distractions.