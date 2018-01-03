It’s been almost a year since Finnish startup HMD Global (timidly) relaunched Nokia-branded smartphones, and if a Chinese retailer is to be trusted, the second-gen 6 will (locally) see daylight on Friday.

Yes, this Friday, January 5, which probably means HMD has no intention to unveil its extensive new mobile product portfolio at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week.

If history is any indication, Western audiences may need to wait until late February for the Mobile World Congress to kick off and host the international expansion of the oft-rumored Nokia 6 (2018).

The upgraded mid-ranger stopped by Tenaa not long ago to gain Chinese regulatory approval and reveal a nicely revamped design with significantly thinner screen bezels and a relocated fingerprint scanner.

The same certification agency ultimately confirmed the near-complete specs of the 5.5-incher, a few of which were further corroborated in a performance-measuring Geekbench visit. Carrying the cryptic model number TA-1054, the unreleased phone strongly resembles the original Nokia 6 on paper, with Full HD display resolution, a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, 4GB RAM, and a 3000mAh battery.

But thanks to those trimmed borders, the Nokia 6 (2018) is shorter overall, at 148.8mm, as well as slightly thicker and 3 grams heavier than its predecessor. Under the hood, an octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor will replace the old SD430, while the cameras seem unchanged, at least at a first glance, with a single 16MP rear-facing and single 8MP front sensor.

Back when the handset obtained Tenaa’s certification, it was still running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but for early benchmarking purposes, it appears to have been updated to 8.0 Oreo. Remember, China’s Suning expects to start selling the no doubt affordable mid-ranger in just a couple of days.