If it wasn’t already abundantly clear, the LG G7 is not slated for a CES 2018 announcement next week in Las Vegas after all. But what may strike plenty of the chaebol’s fewer and fewer hardcore fans as surprising is the G7 will definitely not see daylight at next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona either.

That’s because there’s no LG G7 in the pipeline at all. Fret not, the oh-so-promising but disappointing G6 is getting a sequel, most likely at MWC 2018. The flagship smartphone family is simply being rebranded in a strategic move meant to help it keep up with the competition.

As a company spokesperson pointed out in an official press statement confirming the new advertising tactic, “rebranding flagship models is nothing new, and Samsung and Apple have done so for their own flagships.”

Of course, LG already made a naming change back in 2013, when removing the Optimus label from the original G’s full title and following it up with a device simply called G2. It remains to be seen if the G6 follow-up will skip a number, like the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Note 7, or perhaps move to an ancient Rome-inspired signature a la Apple’s iPhone X.

An altogether new name is reportedly in contention as well, alongside a two-digit number suggesting a huge upgrade that LG can’t possibly support with actual evolution and innovation of specs and features. But we’ll admit, LG G10 sounds pretty cool.