Micromax Android Go phone could come late this month with $31 price

India may expect a large wave of Android Go phones — devices with 1GB of RAM or less — in the coming months. Google has shook hands with just as many local manufacturers on participation in this program than with the Android One scheme, which focused on enforcing clean and quick Android updates for a mid-tier price.

In addition to Intex, Lava, Karbonn and others, Micromax is readying a handset based on Android Oreo (Go edition). Factor Daily is reporting that the device could be sold from either side of Republic Day — January 26 — and cost just Rs. 3,000 or $31. It’s not known if the device will feature LTE reception. 4G phones typically start at around the Rs. 6,000 level.

At least this time around, we’re dealing with a relatively familiar name. Startup Ringing Bells fell down on its delivery promises for the Freedom 251, a Rs. 251 ($4) device that was plagued with poor marketing and support infrastructure.

