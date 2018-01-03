Apple can’t be too pleased about the big bucks Samsung is making off the iPhone X, and although the collaboration between the two fierce rivals has been going on for years without a hitch, the intention is to at least depend less on the chaebol’s components in the near future.

Enter LG, which no longer feels like a smartphone-manufacturing force to be reckoned with, allowing it to instead become a bigger and bigger supplier of essential iPhone parts. The Korea-based producer of batteries, 3D sensors, printed circuit boards and LCD screens is reportedly getting closer and closer to signing a major deal that’s been many months in the making.

Once Apple and LG finally reach an agreement, Samsung’s exclusive rights over iPhone OLED panels will end, at least officially. That’s because the bulk of 2018 iPhone X sequels are still expected to share their display technology with the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.

Word on the street is LG will only be able to deliver 15 or 16 million high-quality OLED screens for a so-called iPhone X Plus with a massive 6.5-inch diagonal, likely due out in the fall. Samsung has to cover the rest, including the entire production of a more compact 5.8 or 6-inch iPhone X follow-up. And, of course, every existing and future order of the original “all-screen” 5.8-incher.

Still, if LG’s “talks with Apple” will indeed be “finalized soon”, it would definitely represent a milestone for the OLED underdog, possibly setting the stage for an extended partnership in 2019 and well beyond.