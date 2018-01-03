Android

iPhone X Plus Display specs, LG G10 rumors & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X Plus, its display size, and how LG might end up being the supplier. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ as we hear that it’s dealing with battery issues. The LG G10 or LG GX follows as we hear that there might not be an LG G7 in the works. Samsung is next with a teaser of what to expect for the Exynos 9810. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the LG V30.

Stories:
Unlocked LG V30 is more affordable than ever, at $675 ($150 off list) 
There’s no LG G7 in the pipeline, but G10 and GX are possible G6 sequel names
Samsung Exynos 9810 expected out on January 4
Galaxy Note 8 battery won’t charge, warranty replacements are refurbs
LG’s deal with Apple to supply 15 million OLED iPhone X Plus screens is almost finalized

Jaime Rivera

Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!