After trying (and largely failing) to bill that scandalous iPhone performance throttling policy as a battery preservation feature, Apple’s damage control kicked in, with promises of discounted battery replacements fulfilled sooner than anyone expected.

All the way through December 2018, worldwide users of iPhone 6 and “later” devices in need of an urgent battery replacement can get a sub for their original, worn-out cell from an official Apple Store or authorized service provider at $29 a pop instead of the typical $79.

That should help restore your gadget’s general well-being and speed, or prevent software updates from slowing down your system, at least until the new battery also starts to deteriorate.

At the eleventh hour, it looked like Apple managed to avert a very serious PR crisis, although there were more than a few people worried they wouldn’t be eligible for the price reduction. But fret not, as it seems your iPhone 6, 6s, SE or 7 will not have to pass any degradation test to qualify for the new battery replacement program.

Internal Apple Store memos obtained by French press suggested the usual diagnostic checks would be waved so as not to cause further outrage and divisiveness, which Cupertino’s spokespeople ultimately corroborated in talks with MacRumors. So, basically, if you want a new battery, you’ll be asked to pay just 29 bucks without having to prove the old one has a problem. As long as you own an iPhone 6 or up and haven’t done anything “unauthorized” to mess with its components, that is.

There’s also a rumor going around that Apple may refund those who recently replaced their crumbling batteries at the “normal” price. It’s unconfirmed and the specifics are unclear, but it can’t hurt to ask.