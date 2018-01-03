CES 2018 will not be graced by FCC chairman Ajit Pai

After successfully leading a vote to repeal net neutrality rules, you might have thought that FCC chairman Ajit Pai would think himself to be a very popular man. Okay, well, Pai has said that he had received death threats for his position supporting internet service providers and their subsidiary businesses and against potential competitors to those subsidiaries.

It may be why the Consumer Technology Association, which is running CES 2018, announced today that Pai will be “unable to attend” a panel featuring his fellow FCC commissioners and FTC administrators. No official reason was given, but with the the public tide against him, it may be in his interest to stay home anyways.

The panel will go on from 3:30pm Pacific time January 9 and will cover spectrum allocation, 5G, disruptive innovation and the dreaded topic of regulatory reform. Republican commissioners Brendan Carr and Michael O’Reilly, who both voted to remove Title II classification, will be there.

Notably, Pai is still featured as a speaker for a panel called “Insights from the FTC,” happening at 11:30am that day.