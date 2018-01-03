Android

Android Oreo for OnePlus 5 on hold after bug found

Contents
Advertisement

OnePlus has pulled its over-the-air update for the OnePlus 5 that would bring Android 8.0 Oreo and OxygenOS 5.0 after an unspecified “bug” on the release.

In an early statement, the company said that users should look forward to the OxygenOS 5.0.1 instead. That statement has been edited to instead imply that OxygenOS 5.0 will be reworked to “improve the user experience.”

While we don’t suggest that users purposely install something that’s been known by the manufacturer to be “buggy,” there are fileshares with the dead OTA file.

In other news, the latest Open Beta update for the OnePlus 5 has now brought the OnePlus 5T‘s Face Unlock feature to the device.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
67%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
33%
Via
Android Police
Source
OnePlus
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, Bugs, delay, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 5, ota, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 5.0, OxygenOS 5.0.1, software updates
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.