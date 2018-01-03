Android Oreo for OnePlus 5 on hold after bug found
OnePlus has pulled its over-the-air update for the OnePlus 5 that would bring Android 8.0 Oreo and OxygenOS 5.0 after an unspecified “bug” on the release.
In an early statement, the company said that users should look forward to the OxygenOS 5.0.1 instead. That statement has been edited to instead imply that OxygenOS 5.0 will be reworked to “improve the user experience.”
While we don’t suggest that users purposely install something that’s been known by the manufacturer to be “buggy,” there are fileshares with the dead OTA file.
In other news, the latest Open Beta update for the OnePlus 5 has now brought the OnePlus 5T‘s Face Unlock feature to the device.
