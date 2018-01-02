Android

Samsung Exynos 9810 expected out on January 4

Qualcomm took some highly esteemed tech journalists to a resort in Hawaii to reveal its new Snapdragon 845 chipset with all the latest features like Gigabit LTE, artificial intelligence capacities and a dedicated security co-processor.

Samsung has decided to take the low-key route in planning its launch event for a new Exynos product. It has scheduled an event for January 4.

This is well before any CES 2018 activities take place, official nor unofficial.

Samsung itself has doled out the existence of the Exynos 9810 chipset in some form. We’ll likely see it used in certain regional variants of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to be launched at MWC 2018.

