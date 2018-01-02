Android

Red trend continues into CES 2018 with Raspberry Rose LG V30

Contents
Advertisement

Red was a hot color in 2017. HTC had a go at it, then Samsung and OnePlus. Now, it’s LG’s turn. The company has announced that a new color for its V30 flagship will debut at CES 2018: Raspberry Rose.

“LG created a unique color that provides outstanding visibility and to makes (sic) this V30 an ideal Valentine’s Day gift,” the press release reads.

Unlike its competitors, LG has taken a more magenta tack to its coloring here. And, rather unfortunately, the colorsake of T-Mobile will apparently not be available in the United States: it will roll out in Korea, then wider Eurasia following CES. Given the B&O Play tuning inside, we wouldn’t have been surprised.

The color joins four others on the roster: Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
75%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
25%
Via
Android Police
Source
LG
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
announcement, Asia, CES 2018, colors, Design, Europe, Korea, LG, News, V30
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.