Red trend continues into CES 2018 with Raspberry Rose LG V30

Red was a hot color in 2017. HTC had a go at it, then Samsung and OnePlus. Now, it’s LG’s turn. The company has announced that a new color for its V30 flagship will debut at CES 2018: Raspberry Rose.

“LG created a unique color that provides outstanding visibility and to makes (sic) this V30 an ideal Valentine’s Day gift,” the press release reads.

Unlike its competitors, LG has taken a more magenta tack to its coloring here. And, rather unfortunately, the colorsake of T-Mobile will apparently not be available in the United States: it will roll out in Korea, then wider Eurasia following CES. Given the B&O Play tuning inside, we wouldn’t have been surprised.

The color joins four others on the roster: Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet.