OnePlus 5T Android Oreo Open Beta begins

Contents
It’s the stroke of the new year and just about time that OnePlus move on to working with Android Oreo for the OnePlus 5T.

After a relatively smooth incubation process for the OnePlus 5’s Android 8.0 update with OxygenOS 5.0, fans are hoping for the same — even if we would’ve liked to see the darn thing launch with the new software in the first place. Alas, many OEMs, including this one, scrambled to write and finalize software on Android 7.1 Nougat for one main reason: they could not include the disk partitioning needed for seamless software updates on Android Oreo in time for sales.

In any case, the Open Beta program for the OnePlus 5T has just started and it does, indeed, include Android 8.0 on OxygenOS 5.0. It has all the stock features of Oreo as well as similar launcher design tweaks as was applied on the OnePlus 5. We should expect this program to last for a month or two.

