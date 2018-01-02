LG Display definitely did not supply iPhone X Super Retina Displays

LG Display has confirmed in a regulatory filing that it did not provide any OLED panels to Apple for use in the iPhone X.

It has long been reported that Samsung Display is the exclusive provider of Super Retina Displays. The company is expected to pocket $20 billion and ship tens of millions of panels as it was the only reliable and feasible option in the marketplace for large-scale OLED mobile display production.

Competition is brewing in the supply sector for the 2018 batch and moreso the 2019 models of iPhone. Among players like Sharp, Japan Display, Inc. and AUO, LG Display has stood out as a favorite to cut bid amounts down — it has had investment from Apple and Google to expedite plant-building for OLED production lines.

Consumers reportedly saw early product worked into the LG V30 and Google Pixel 2 XL. It’s rumored that future Xiaomi phones may also rely on LG displays.