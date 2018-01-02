Winter iPhone X shipments forecasts still split

The investment sector is pulling its hair on iPhone X shipment forecasts for the early part of 2018 after what many consider to be a lackluster holiday season.

On the one hand, Piper Jaffray has an overweight (positive) rating on Apple’s stock after finding that a majority of respondents to its survey bought an iPhone X over an iPhone 8 — it expects an average sales price of $720.

The other side of things comes out of CLSA’s Nicolas Baratte. CNBC reports that the firm has a forecast of 30 to 35 million shipments for the iPhone X in the first quarter.

“This does not reconcile with the expectation of pent-up demand or push-out to the first quarter of 2018 in our opinion: consumers who wanted to get an iPhone X in December 2017 already have it,” Baratte wrote.

Digitimes recently reported that Apple had internally cut shipment goals for the quarter from 50 million to 30 million units.

Both firms also see one possibility to for Apple that the company has not taken for an iPhone before: a mid-cycle price cut.

“We expect a lower priced X-gen option (likely the current iPhone X with a price cut) and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a ‘plus’ X-gen model in 2018,” wrote Piper analyst Michael Olson.