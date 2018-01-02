Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Apple’s plan to replace batteries for older iPhones after customer complaints. Then we talk about the Google Pixel and even old Nexus devices and how a developer has figured out a Portrait Mode solution. HTC, Motorola and Samsung follow as we hear that these companies don’t throttle devices after batteries age, even if that’s hard to believe. Huawei follows as we hear that the P11 is probably gonna end up being the Huawei P20 instead. We end today’s show talking about the developer beta of the OnePlus 5T.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– OnePlus 5T Android Oreo Open Beta begins

– Huawei P20 name could replace P11

– Dev brings app for Portrait Mode on Pixel, Nexus 6P, 5X

– HTC and Motorola don’t throttle performance like Apple does

– Apple begins replacing batteries for older iPhones earlier than announced