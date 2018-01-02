Android

iPhone battery issue plan, Pixel and Nexus Portrait Mode & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Apple’s plan to replace batteries for older iPhones after customer complaints. Then we talk about the Google Pixel and even old Nexus devices and how a developer has figured out a Portrait Mode solution. HTC, Motorola and Samsung follow as we hear that these companies don’t throttle devices after batteries age, even if that’s hard to believe. Huawei follows as we hear that the P11 is probably gonna end up being the Huawei P20 instead. We end today’s show talking about the developer beta of the OnePlus 5T.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
OnePlus 5T Android Oreo Open Beta begins
Huawei P20 name could replace P11
Dev brings app for Portrait Mode on Pixel, Nexus 6P, 5X
HTC and Motorola don’t throttle performance like Apple does
Apple begins replacing batteries for older iPhones earlier than announced

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera

Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!