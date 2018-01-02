Android

Google’s Fuchsia OS sets sights on Pixelbook and other devices

A new submission into the Fuschia OS gerrit indicates that the mysterious operating system that’s being developed by Google can be made to operate on the Pixelbook. It’s likely that internal or affiliated testers will be able to load an image onto a USB drive and boot the image onto the device.

A separate document in the repository also lists general instructions for installation onto other devices. It specifically, but not exclusively applies to Intel Core-powered Windows machines like the Acer Switch Alpha 12 and Intel NUC.

Fuchsia OS is based on a proprietary language by Google that is supposedly being bridged out to work with JavaScript, Swift and others. It has been rumored that this will be a replacement to either Android, Chrome OS or both.

