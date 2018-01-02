Galaxy Note 8 battery won’t charge, warranty replacements are refurbs

It seems that we can’t get away from bad battery stories. Some owners have found that their Galaxy Note 8 devices don’t even take a charge after they’ve fully discharged.

Several threads written by Note 8 owners across Samsung’s community forums as well as third-party fan forums have complaints about the support service they’ve received for their device. The first ones began in late October with many devices less than a month old.

These relatively new devices apparently have been stuck on empty and neither wired nor wireless charging will work to turn them back on. Many reports, sourced for Snapdragon-powered US carrier variants, say that the screen will flash, but that the device won’t power on.

Customers have reported that the company has put them through weeks-long exchange transactions and that received units have turned out to be refurbished ones — and we are nowhere near the end of production for this phone.

SamMobile suggests that as the notification LED does light up when either charging method is applied to the phone, the issue could end up being with software after all.