Dev brings app for Portrait Mode on Pixel, Nexus 6P, 5X

Phone-makers’ obsession with portrait-style photos was one of the things that made 2017 what it was. We saw a Portrait Mode for every camera app on every new phone. It was wild. For people with older phones that can’t possibly get into the mix because of proprietary dual-camera hardware or software that may not work with older components, they would have to upgrade.

Fortunately, there’s a way into bokeh for older Pixel and Nexus phones as Charles Chow, a developer obsessed with creating derivative apps for new features made by Google, has released an update to his Camera NX app that can be downloaded and sideloaded onto the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel or Pixel XL.

Chow was able to extract a metric evaluation tool for detecting edge pixels in order to synthesize the desired blurring for images — one element of computational photography introduced on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL — and make it work for those older phones. In the past, he was also able to include a zero shutter lag shooting mode, AR stickers and HDR+ capabilities into his app, all ported from the Google Camera app.

Check out Chow’s work at the source link below. If you want to sideload the app, make sure that your phone is able to install apps from outside sources — there’s a specific toggle in the security settings on your phone for that. Keep in mind that there’s always a bug to watch out for with these bodges.

