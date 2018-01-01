Huawei P20 name could replace P11

In 2014, HTC went public with its rather odd backend naming system for its flagships for the One M8. That became the One M9 the year after and the plain ‘ol HTC 10 the year after that. And then, last year, it decided to carry over the number while introducing a new mainline brand, resulting in the U11 coming to life. It’s not pretty nor is it graceful, but for a name, it gets the job done.

Huawei, currently enrapt in its cycle of “10” for last year’s Mate and P releases, may be playing around with its numbering scheme for this year. The logical progression would see the P11 come in the spring, but we’ve been some seeing the brand “PCE series” leaked as well.

And now, a more sensical suggestion is coming out of Weibo as skeleton sketches of the Huawei P20, P20 plus and P20 pro have surfaced. All of these devices contain three rear cameras, as has been previously indicated, though in different orientations. The P20 and P20 plus are also due to receive front-facing fingerprint sensors, bucking the traditional back placement which will go for the P20 pro.

It’s also said that the first two models will retain the Kirin 970 chipset for use with 6GB of RAM standard and options for 64GB and 128GB of storage. The pro model will apparently get an iterative upgrade with the Kirin 975 — top clock rates will increase by about 15 percent from the 970 well into the upper-2GHz range. Memory options include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

While we could give and take these details, there’s been enough general thrust to believe that we’ll see Huawei will premiere these devices in February, likely at MWC 2018 in Barcelona.