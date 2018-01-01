Happy New Year, and Thank You for a wonderful 2017!
I have the utmost pleasure, shared by the entire Pocketnow staff, to wish you all, and your loved ones, a very Happy and prosperous New Year! May your New Year’s resolution(s) become reality, quickly, effortlessly!
I can’t look back at 2017 without thanking all of you –our readers, subscribers, followers, fans, friends, collaborators, partners, and everyone dear to us– for making our 2017 a fruitful, and pleasant one! We’re counting on you in the year to come, just as we sincerely hope you’ll continue to rely on Pocketnow, like in the years before!
Happy New Year!
