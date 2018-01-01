Apple begins replacing batteries for older iPhones earlier than announced
After an initial offer for discounted out-of-warranty battery replacements for older iPhones the company has admitted to slowing down through software updates, Apple has announced that the redemption window will open immediately.
It has told The Verge that the subsidized $29 rate, $50 down from the typical price, is now live despite initially stating that it would offer them beginning in “late January.”
“[We] expected to need more time to be ready, but we are happy to offer our customers the lower pricing right away,” an Apple spokesperson told the outlet.
Supply may be limited in the early run of this program, the company warns, but it seems that it is willing to be more proactive on consumer concerns in spite of stocking challenges.
Last month, Apple apologized after it had admitted to slowing down the processing capabilities of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for the sake of maintaining the health of the aging, embedded batteries, but not notifying consumers about its behavior earlier. Complainants are assembling class action lawsuits against the company for the lack of disclosure.
The device detects the age of the battery and will return to top functioning form with a replacement.