Pixel C ends run at Google Store

Contents
It seems that Google’s more keen on letting its Chrome OS-based Pixelbook have a chance to appeal to the laptop crowd rather than its unique, if not confusing and alienating Pixel C Android tablet. After all, the Chrome OS runs fairly light while still being able to run a ton of Android apps anyways — reportedly, this concept was supposed to have come way earlier in time for the Pixel C’s debut.

Add in some Intel silicon and copious amounts of RAM and Google now has the authority to charge $1,000 for go-to-school technology, just like Microsoft or Apple.

It is with those thoughts that the Google Store has left the Pixel C in dust to wrap up 2017. Stock of the 32GB variant was depleted long before the 64GB variant finally managed to run out.

Android Police notes that device has run up against its two-year OS upgrade support window, so this experiment will likely die off with the last of the Nexus phones. In fact, it’s so much of an experiment, Google’s support pages don’t list the Pixel C as either a “Pixel phone” or a “Nexus device,” but an “Other” product.

The URL for the Google Store listing now redirects to the Pixelbook.

