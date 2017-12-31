Android

Nokia estimated to have sold 4.3 million smartphones through 3Q17

HMD Global, brand licensee for Nokia phones, shipped the third-most number of feature phones in the third quarter and has amassed 4.3 million shipments of its new Android smartphones up through that period.

Data from the first half of the year was extracted by Francisco Jeronimo, research director for IDC.

Take-up of the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 devices was stronger in the second quarter. While HMD’s primary and most powerful release of the time, the Nokia 6, was launched first in China, Jeronimo said that overall sales weren’t that strong in the country.

In addition, Nokiapoweruser has third quarter numbers coming from Counterpoint Research showing that HMD shipped 13.5 million feature phones, a number that was certainly helped by the redux of the Nokia 3310. It also moved 2.8 million smartphones — the latter figure ranks 16th in the industry and was undoubtedly floated by its first true flagship, the Nokia 8, and its cheapest offering yet, the Nokia 2.

All told, that’s 4.3 million smartphone shipments for young HMD Global, but 4.3 million more for Windows legacy name.

