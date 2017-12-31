Energous receives FCC certification for WattUp Mid Field Transmitter

The United States has approved its first wireless power transmission system and its name is WattUp.

The Energous Corporation announced that the WattUp Mid Field transmitter has been certified under Part 18 of the FCC’s charter regarding industrial, scientific and medical equipment. The transmitter works to charge receivable devices up to 3 feet away.

There was some regulatory trepidation as to whether products based on the RF-based charging technology would need to be classified under Part 15 specifically tailored to radiofrequency devices — that section would have had a lower power limit for such equipment.

Energous, which is backed by “Father of the Cell Phone” Martin Cooper, already had a miniature transmitter approved by the FCC under low-power rules and will be demonstrating its technology at CES 2018. Check out the approval documents here and here.