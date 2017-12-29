Vote for your top flagship smartphone of 2017!

You already know what we chose for our favorite smartphones of 2017 here at Pocketnow. In fact, we have three “top five” videos up for the year: one is the editors’ picks, another is dedicated to camera performance while one more hits on audio delivery quality — the latter two listings are based on the sole discretion and expertise of Juan Carlos Bagnell.

So, it’s finally time that we hear from you, the reader of Pocketnow. We have a poll up running through January 1 at 6am Eastern with all of the big flagship-level smartphones of the year that were widely available in the United States — this includes carriage at major retailers and networks. You may cast up to three preferences only once during the course of the poll.

You may contest some inclusions like the BlackBerry KEYone with its decidedly mid-range Snapdragon 625, but between its unique proposition of features and its relatively high price tag, we’d kick it onto the ballot. We do have one open-ended option for readers to put in their choice of device.

We’ll discuss the results in a future segment on the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast! So, go on and vote and thanks for reading!