Pixel 2 surge bigger than iPhone X or iPhone 8 over Christmas weekend

Correction: An earlier version of this article misconstrued this data to represent changes in the share of new phones activated . Pocketnow regrets the error.

More people activated phones over the holiday weekend than usual, but the biggest beneficiaries to that boost were the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, beating out both iPhone X and iPhone 8, according to research firm Localytics.

The Pixel 2 topped the list over the weekend with 38.61 percent lift from regular network activation volume. The Pixel 2 XL followed with 31.41 percent. The iPhone X was the third-best performer with a tally of 28.72 percent. The iPhone 8 got a 17.7 percent uptick and the iPhone 8 Plus rounds off the top five positions with 13.98 percent.

The Pixel 2 XL only recorded 12 percent more activations on average during Thanksgiving.

It’s important to keep in mind that the iPhone X has led the board in raw sales numbers since its release. That said, if retailers continue to discount the Pixel 2 devices and if the iPhone X loses its luster to consumers, Google has the spoiler role potential against Apple.

Interestingly, spots six through eight on the list are all iPads — two versions of the iPad Pro aren’t a surprise here, but seeing the 5th-generation iPad is — while the Galaxy Note 8 trails with a 9.5 percent bump. The Galaxy S8 took tenth place with 2.78 percent.