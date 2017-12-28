HTC and Motorola don’t throttle performance like Apple does

We’ve suspected that Android smartphone manufacturers on the whole don’t throttle the performance of their CPUs as the batteries in their devices age — if anything, they’ll try and milk every bit of top-notch operation for benchmarks. Of course, programming for short bursts isn’t the same as programming for the long term.

The Verge recently asked major OEMs if they they act like Apple, which recently confessed to limiting processor speeds for its older iPhones to prolong the life of the battery. Sony stated that it will post an official response after the holidays while Samsung was “looking into it.” Google and LG have also been contacted.

HTC, though, says throttling is “not something we do” while Motorola also denied the practice. Funnily enough, HTC has also been one of the companies to “optimize” performance on benchmark tests.

Apple is now facing lawsuits, including one claiming damages of $999 billion, thanks to its disclosure.