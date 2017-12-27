Android

ZTE Axon 7 Android Oreo update coming in months

Contents
ZTE recently announced that it had started work on the Android Oreo update for its last unlocked flagship, the Axon 7. There were some encouraging signs coming out of a third-party ROM developer, too — stock Android looks and a 30-day window for completion.

Maybe we were misinformed about that due date. ZTE Deutschland posted to its community forums that the “Stock + UI” Oreo upgrade for the Axon 7 will be coming in April. We’re grateful that the company has confirmed that it has inched away from its MiFavor UI for an approach more like Motorola’s or OnePlus’s, but it’s about 3 months later than we had expected.

On the bright side, at least this 2016 release has a software update to look forward to in 2018. And if you don’t have one, there’s always the Axon 8.

