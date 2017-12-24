Android

Android Oreo out for OnePlus 5, Face Unlock will come later

Contents
Advertisement

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei brought news some OnePlus 5 owners were hoping and waiting for.

The OnePlus 5T‘s new Face Unlock feature, which marks and looks for over 100 identifying elements, will be headed to the OnePlus 5, presumably in a software update of some sort.

There have been many threads on the OnePlus forums asking for the feature and quite a few celebrating the announcement.

Some complain that the feature wasn’t put into the stable Android 8.0 update for the OnePlus 5 that went out on Friday. The over-the-air update does include basic Oreo improvements plus OxygenOS 5.0 with a new camera app interface, a new display calibration mode and plenty of optimizations across hardware and software lines. The roll-out goes on and should reach the masses starting this week.

Now that the OnePlus 5 has the update, an Open Beta program for Oreo on the OnePlus 5T should begin next month.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
67%
Like It
0%
Want It
33%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Source
OnePlus
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, Face Unlock, facial recognition, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 5, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 5.0, security, software updates
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.