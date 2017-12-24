Android Oreo out for OnePlus 5, Face Unlock will come later
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei brought news some OnePlus 5 owners were hoping and waiting for.
The OnePlus 5T‘s new Face Unlock feature, which marks and looks for over 100 identifying elements, will be headed to the OnePlus 5, presumably in a software update of some sort.
Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas! 🎅🎄🎁
— Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 24, 2017
There have been many threads on the OnePlus forums asking for the feature and quite a few celebrating the announcement.
Some complain that the feature wasn’t put into the stable Android 8.0 update for the OnePlus 5 that went out on Friday. The over-the-air update does include basic Oreo improvements plus OxygenOS 5.0 with a new camera app interface, a new display calibration mode and plenty of optimizations across hardware and software lines. The roll-out goes on and should reach the masses starting this week.
Now that the OnePlus 5 has the update, an Open Beta program for Oreo on the OnePlus 5T should begin next month.