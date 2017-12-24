BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition giveaway from TCL
TCL subsidiary BlackBerry Mobile wants to give away a BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition — it’s the KEYone with one-third more RAM, double the storage and a 1,000-percent sicker color scheme (depending on who you ask).
In any case, if the company wants to give away a phone, we’re not going to stop consumers from trying their hand at getting it. All they have to do to join in is comment on the embedded Instagram post below, follow the @blackberrymobile account and tag up to three friends in a comment on the post.
👉 Enter now! You can win a BlackBerry #KEYone Black Edition How to Enter: ✅ COMMENT below with something you love about KEYone ✅ FOLLOW our profile @BlackBerryMobile ✅ TAG 3 friends so that they can enter too! You have until midnight PST on December 29th, one week from today, to enter. A winner will be randomly selected and announced in this post on December 30th just before new year’s eve. Happy holidays to all of #TeamBlackBerry and Good Luck! 📸 by @mutabazi_photography
The contest wraps up at 3am Eastern on December 29 with the winner being announced the next day. The contest is international. Good luck!