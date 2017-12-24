BlackBerry

BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition giveaway from TCL

TCL subsidiary BlackBerry Mobile wants to give away a BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition — it’s the KEYone with one-third more RAM, double the storage and a 1,000-percent sicker color scheme (depending on who you ask).

In any case, if the company wants to give away a phone, we’re not going to stop consumers from trying their hand at getting it. All they have to do to join in is comment on the embedded Instagram post below, follow the @blackberrymobile account and tag up to three friends in a comment on the post.

The contest wraps up at 3am Eastern on December 29 with the winner being announced the next day. The contest is international. Good luck!

