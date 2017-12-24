Apple late producing evidence in FTC v. Qualcomm case

Apple is being fined $25,000 per day for not turning over evidence to federal court in the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust suit against Qualcomm.

The maker of the iPhone had until December 15 to bring all evidence pertinent to claims that semiconductors company had tilted the market by locking Apple into a contract to use its components exclusively in exchange for a lower fee. The suit was filed on January 17.

Apple is not party to that suit, but it did subsequently launch another lawsuit with anticompetitive claims against Qualcomm.

Infinite Loop stated that it has already produced “millions of documents” with millions more to bring forward “in an unprecedented time frame.” It plans on appealing the fines.

Bloomberg notes that $25,000 is the amount Apple made in profit every 16 seconds in fiscal year 2016.