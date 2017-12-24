iOS

Apple late producing evidence in FTC v. Qualcomm case

Contents
Advertisement

Apple is being fined $25,000 per day for not turning over evidence to federal court in the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust suit against Qualcomm.

The maker of the iPhone had until December 15 to bring all evidence pertinent to claims that semiconductors company had tilted the market by locking Apple into a contract to use its components exclusively in exchange for a lower fee. The suit was filed on January 17.

Apple is not party to that suit, but it did subsequently launch another lawsuit with anticompetitive claims against Qualcomm.

Infinite Loop stated that it has already produced “millions of documents” with millions more to bring forward “in an unprecedented time frame.” It plans on appealing the fines.

Bloomberg notes that $25,000 is the amount Apple made in profit every 16 seconds in fiscal year 2016.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
67%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Bloomberg
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
antitrust, Apple, FTC, Lawsuit, News, qualcomm
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.