As one of the global pioneers of “full screen” smartphone designs, you’d expect Xiaomi to be one step ahead of its domestic rivals when it comes to spreading the 18:9 love to mid-range models.

But while Huawei appears to have already moved its entire portfolio away from 16:9 displays with thick bezels, you can still count Xiaomi’s trendy devices on the fingers of one hand. You have the original Mi MIX, a slightly easier to come by Mi MIX 2, and a more modest Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus.

Rumor is the oft-rumored Redmi Note 5 has been canceled, although a high-end Mi 7 must be drawing near, likely followed by an upper mid-range Mi Max 3. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is the focus of new media reports in China, allegedly gaining another half an inch or so in screen real estate to push the already gargantuan 6.44-inch panel of the Mi Max 2 up to an outright ridiculous 7-inch diagonal.

That’s what we used to call a tablet back in the day, but apparently, razor-thin screen borders will help the Mi Max 3 stay roughly as “compact” as the Mi Max 2. Resolution is currently unspecified, with an 18:9 aspect ratio probably in tow, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual primary camera.

Customers are likely to get the choice between a Snapdragon 630 and 660 processor, with a gigantic 5500mAh battery responsible for keeping the lights on, and Quick Charge 3.0 support guaranteeing blazing fast energy regeneration. Too bad this is all unsubstantiated gossip, and it might still be a while until we are able to verify its accuracy.